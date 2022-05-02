2022 Met Gala

See All the Red Carpet Fashion

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Met Gala Date Night Will Have You Saying XOXO

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who are co-chairs of the 2022 Met Gala, turned heads on the famous steps while arriving to the glamorous May 2 event.

By Jess Cohen May 02, 2022 10:30 PMTags
Red CarpetBlake LivelyRyan ReynoldsMet GalaCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds to HOST 2022 Met Gala

Spotted: Blake Lively returning to the Met Steps.

The Gossip Girl alum stepped out with husband Ryan Reynolds in New York City on May 2 to attend the 2022 Met Gala, which the couple is co-hosting alongside Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda. While the foursome serve as co-hosts, designer Tom Ford, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri and Vogue's Anna Wintour will return as the event's honorary co-chairs (see all the red carpet looks here).

For this year's gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Blake, 34, shined on the red carpet in a Versace gown—complete with a stunning, voluminous train and matching gloves—while Ryan, 45, rocked a sharp dark brown, velvet tuxedo. The actress pulled off a bit of a surprise with a wardrobe transformation. Once a rose-colored layer was removed, she revealed an entirely new train that was light blue.

This marks the couple's third time attending the fashion event together. The stars made their first joint appearance at the Met Gala in 2014, which also served as their red carpet debut as a married couple. (They tied the knot in a private September 2012 ceremony.)

For the 2014 Met Gala, Blake wore a blush Gucci dress, while Ryan looked dapper in a suit and bow tie.

photos
Every Time Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Have Trolled Each Other

The stars—who are parents to daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2—also attended together three years later at the 2017 Met Gala.

While this makes three Met step walks for Ryan, this year marks Blake's 10th appearance total at the glamorous bash. (She first attended in 2008 wearing a Ralph Lauren dress.)

During Blake's most recent Met Gala appearance in 2018she stunned in a gorgeous Versace design. And now she's back—with her hubby!—in another memorable look.

See Blake's wardrobe transformation below.

Theo Wargo/WireImage
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Trending Stories

1

See All the Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Fashion Looks

2

See the Moment Blake Lively's Stunning Met Gala 2022 Gown Was Revealed

3

Jimmy Kimmel Has COVID: Find Out His Late Night Replacement

4

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' Met Gala Looks Will Have You Saying XOXO

5

See Sylvester Stallone as Mob Boss "The General" in New Show

Latest News

These Top-Rated Small Appliances on Amazon Make Great Graduation Gifts

We Dare You Not to Fan Out Over Kacey Musgraves' 2022 Met Gala Look

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' Met Gala Looks Will Have You Saying XOXO

See the Moment Blake Lively's Stunning Met Gala 2022 Gown Was Revealed

Ulta Apologizes for Email That Seemingly References Kate Spade's Death

Everything You Need to Know About Netflix's New Iron Chef

Exclusive

Matthew Goode Unpacks His Transformation for The Offer