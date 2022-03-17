The 2022 Met Gala Hosts May Be Our Favorites Yet

Forget award shows, the 2022 Met Gala is typically the starriest event of the year. And Vogue may have outdone itself with this year's hosts!
On March 17, the fashion bible announced the list of this year's co-hosts for the bash, held at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on the first Monday in May. According to the outlet, Regina King, married couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda will be the official co-chairs, while designer Tom Ford, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri and Vogue's Anna Wintour will once again be the event's honorary co-chairs.
The theme of the May 2 celebration will be In America: An Anthology of Fashion, which according to Vogue, is part two of the Met's "thoughtful homage to our country's history." Part one, titled In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, took place in September and was celebrated that same month at the 2021 Met Gala, which was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
For last fall's event, Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka and poet Amanda Gorman all served as Met Gala co-chairs.
Ahead of this year's fashion event, brush up on your Met Gala knowledge with the list of rules below.
