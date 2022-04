Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in Las Vegas After 2022 Grammys

Watch : Kourtney & Travis' Blended Family TikTok Takeover

Here comes forever: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, tied the knot with the Blink-182 rocker, 46, in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas early April 4, the One Love Wedding Chapel owner Marty Frierson confirms to E! News. The nuptials took place just hours after the couple attended the 2022 Grammys, held at Sin City's MGM Grand Garden Arena, on April 3. According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, the stars walked into the wedding chapel with a marriage license already in hand.

Shortly before saying "I do," they attended a Grammys after-party at Delilah LV, where the duo packed on the PDA. "They were seated at a table in the back and making out," a source told E! News. "They weren't holding back and were having a lot of fun."

"Travis and Kourtney kept grabbing each other's faces and looked madly in love," the insider added. "They were showing major PDA and were really cute."