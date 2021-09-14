Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Super Sweet Pregnancy Cravings

Watch: Why Pregnant Kylie Jenner Is Skipping the 2021 Met Gala

Grab a spoon, Kylie Jenner is revealing her go-to dessert. 

While we all screamed when we heard Kylie was expecting another baby, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star prefers to keep her pregnancy cravings cool: with ice cream! The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a sweet Instagram pic on Sept. 14 with four drooling face emojis, writing, "cravings" over a bowl of Pinkberry frozen yogurt topped off with Fruity Pebbles cereal. 

Kylie's froyo moment came just one day after she arrived back in Los Angeles from New York Fashion Week, where she displayed her bump in a series of fashion-forward 'fits at various runway shows. Stormi Webster even joined Kylie for a backstage tour of Fashion Week!

Although Kylie's pregnancy style has been red carpet-ready, she opted not to attend the 2021 Met Gala. "I'm so sad I couldn't make it this year," Kylie wrote in a Sept. 13 Instagram Story post. "I can't wait to see all the looks."

Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Style

An insider told E! News that "Kylie is focused on her pregnancy right now and just wants to take it easy," especially after her whirlwind Fashion Week trip.

"She pulled out last minute because she is overwhelmed and just doesn't feel great," the source shared. "She did a lot this past weekend and pushed it." 

It seems like the perfect moment to curl up with a bowl of ice cream, the ultimate comfort food and pregnancy craving!

Plus, Kylie definitely has something to celebrate by expanding her family of four. "Kylie is so excited and feels grateful they were able to conceive again," a source previously told E! News on Sept. 8. "Kylie is so happy to have Travis [Scott] by her side during everything." 

See Kylie's pregnancy craving treat above, and check out her best baby bump style moments below.

Racy Lace

Kylie shows off her baby bump in custom lace look from designer LaQuan Smith while attending the LQS show at NYFW.

Bare Bump

The sexy ensemble highlights the star's growing belly and leaves very little to the imagination.

Hot Mama

Kylie hit the red carpet for the first time since announcing her second pregnancy at the Revolve Gallery during New York Fashion Week. 

Orange You Glad?

The 24-year-old cosmetics mogul flaunted her baby bump as she hit the Big Apple in an orange leather trench coat, graphic tee and low-rise jeans. 

White Hot

Kylie made her first public appearance after announcing baby No. 2 in a sexy skin-tight white mini dress and coat while grabbing dinner with friends at Carbone during New York Fashion Week.

Baby No. 2

In a touching video announcing her second pregnancy, Kylie embraced her growing bump in a sleek two-piece look, statement earrings and long braid.

Athleisure

The mom-to-be kept things cute and comfy in a simple white tank top and heather grey leggings. 

Baring Her Bump

To celebrate Stormi Webster's 2nd birthday in 2020, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a never-before-seen photo of her cozy-chic maternity fashion. "Throwback. Pregnant with my baby girl," she wrote at the beginning of the year. "I can't believe my daughter will be two soon."

Little Black Dress

When documenting her pregnancy journey in 2018, the reality star donned a little black dress that hugged all her curves, including her growing baby bump.

Vision in White

Kylie didn't let her bump hinder her sexy Halloween costume moment, as she dressed up in a fabulous white dress that she paired with larger-than-life angel wings.

Cozy Vibes

In 2017, the Kylie Cosmetics founder enjoyed some retail therapy with her longtime friend Harry Hudson. During their outing, Kylie hid her bump with an overside graphic tee.

Mommy Mirror Selfie

The beauty mogul proved that you can never have too many body-hugging black dresses.

Strike a Pose

In October 2019, Kylie posted a throwback photo of herself sporting a stylish white lingerie set. "i have so many belly photos but this one has always been one of my favorites," she wrote on Instagram. "baking my little baby storm was such a special time in my life..i actually became so much stronger and independent throughout the entire experience. women really are amazing.."

Old-Hollywood Glam

The 24-year-old star channeled Audrey Hepburn vibes with this all-black ensemble.

Lady in Red

During her pregnancy with baby Stormi, Kylie snapped a sizzling photo of herself in a red hot, hot, hot dress.

Sexy Set

The Kylie Skin founder posed in a sexy black lingerie set that adorably showed off her growing baby bump.

