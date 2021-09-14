Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Super Sweet Pregnancy Cravings

Grab a spoon, Kylie Jenner is revealing her go-to dessert.
While we all screamed when we heard Kylie was expecting another baby, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star prefers to keep her pregnancy cravings cool: with ice cream! The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a sweet Instagram pic on Sept. 14 with four drooling face emojis, writing, "cravings" over a bowl of Pinkberry frozen yogurt topped off with Fruity Pebbles cereal.
Kylie's froyo moment came just one day after she arrived back in Los Angeles from New York Fashion Week, where she displayed her bump in a series of fashion-forward 'fits at various runway shows. Stormi Webster even joined Kylie for a backstage tour of Fashion Week!
Although Kylie's pregnancy style has been red carpet-ready, she opted not to attend the 2021 Met Gala. "I'm so sad I couldn't make it this year," Kylie wrote in a Sept. 13 Instagram Story post. "I can't wait to see all the looks."
An insider told E! News that "Kylie is focused on her pregnancy right now and just wants to take it easy," especially after her whirlwind Fashion Week trip.
"She pulled out last minute because she is overwhelmed and just doesn't feel great," the source shared. "She did a lot this past weekend and pushed it."
It seems like the perfect moment to curl up with a bowl of ice cream, the ultimate comfort food and pregnancy craving!
Plus, Kylie definitely has something to celebrate by expanding her family of four. "Kylie is so excited and feels grateful they were able to conceive again," a source previously told E! News on Sept. 8. "Kylie is so happy to have Travis [Scott] by her side during everything."
See Kylie's pregnancy craving treat above, and check out her best baby bump style moments below.