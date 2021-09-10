See Stormi Webster Invade New York Fashion Week With Pregnant Mom Kylie Jenner

Fashion is in their jeans.
Good thing a denim-clad Stormi Webster is ready to teach her younger sibling all about style. The fashionable three-year-old got a private tour of New York Fashion Week thanks to mom Kylie Jenner. From a trip to the toy store to luxe limo rides, Stormi was all smiles alongside Kylie in a series of snaps shared on Friday, Sept. 10.
The chic mother-daughter duo are already on theme for the 2021 Met Gala with classic Americana outfits. Pregnant Kylie is expected to attend the famed event, showing off her baby bump on Monday, Sept. 13 night. Kylie wore a fuzzy bucket hat and leather dress with cow-printed boots, as Stormi opted for a button-up jean dress and sneakers. Together, the adorable pair rocked a Western-inspired look!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has showed off her jaw-dropping pregnancy style multiple times this week, baring her bump at the Revolve Gallery showcase in a fashion-forward orange trench coat, before opting for a custom full-body sheer lace jumpsuit from designer LaQuan Smith during the evening on Sept. 9.
"Kylie loves fashion and was very excited to see young emerging brands that wouldn't normally be able to show," a source told E! News about the Kylie Cosmetics founder during Fashion Week.
Kylie confirmed her second pregnancy with Travis Scott earlier this week with an adorable video tribute before debuting her belly at NYFW.
"Kylie doesn't plan to be in complete hiding for this pregnancy," another insider noted. "She of course wants privacy and is protective over her family, but you'll be seeing her out and at events now that the news is out."
Plus, Stormi can't wait to be a big sister! See Kylie and Stormi's Fashion Week excursions plus more of her cutest pics below.