How Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are Preparing for Baby No. 2

Watch : Kylie Jenner Baby No. 2: All the Pregnancy Clues!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott almost had us fooled.

But with such wonderful news, it seems it was only a matter of time before everyone found out the Kylie Cosmetics mogul is expecting her second baby with the rapper. According to a source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, Kylie and Travis "couldn't contain their excitement and told family and close friends earlier this summer."

"They are completely overjoyed and can't wait to expand the family," the insider shares. "They love the family they've created and this news has them both extremely excited."

As for how their loved ones took the news, the source says, "Both of their families have been supportive and everyone is thrilled for them."

Travis and Kylie have yet to publicly confirm the pregnancy. E! News reached out to their reps for comment.

Meanwhile, the insider shares that Kylie and Travis are already preparing for the arrival of Stormi Webster's sibling. According to the insider, Kylie is "already buying stuff and dreaming of what the nursery will look like."