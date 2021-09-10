Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos
Why Drew Barrymore Will "Never" Hide Her Wild Child Past From Her Daughters

Drew Barrymore is leading with gratitude, grace and thankfulness. 

From Hollywood heir to child star, rom-com icon to talk show host, Barrymore has lived a thousand lives—and doesn't regret one minute of any of them. The Drew Barrymore Show host movingly reflected on her past during E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 10, and even gave some advice to her younger, headline-grabbing self. 

"Well, first of all, she wouldn't have listened to any advice I gave her," Barrymore joked about what she would say to herself at 20 years old. "I'm really happy to have those free moments, so I would encourage her to be herself. I've been utterly me for better or for worse, so I would just say keep being you." 

Barrymore continued, "I think I'm relieved that I haven't stayed in the same place. I've grown a lot and I've worked really hard on myself. My 20-year-old self, I'm like, 'I totally embrace you,' and my 46-year-old self is who I want to be right now. I don't have one regret. I've just loved every minute that led me to this point."

And, the mother of two hopes her daughters Olive and Frankie can learn from her past experiences.

"I will never lie to my daughters, and I think it will give me ammunition to say, 'This is why I am this way,'" Barrymore exclusively revealed of her parenting style. "I have come full circle to say being classy, treating people with kindness, trying to embrace who we really are and grow every single day, those are the life lessons I've really come to value." 

Watch the full interview above to hear why Barrymore hopes her show is a "bright spot, not a blind spot" in the media landscape, and whether or not she'd welcome a celeb guest flashing her as a throwback to Barrymore's infamous moment with David Letterman!

The Drew Barrymore Show returns Monday, Sept. 13 on CBS.

