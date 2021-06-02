Demi Lovato Reveals How Becoming the "Breadwinner" as a Teen Affected Family Dynamics

Youtube

The Drew Barrymore Show host explained that becoming a mother opened her eyes to "how little I understood what boundaries were." She shares two daughters, Olive, 8, and Frankie, 7, with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman.

"When you're a parent," she began. "You try to compensate with so much love and you're almost afraid to get into the argument. Sometimes, you're just trying to survive the day, so you let things slide, and then you're like, 'There should've been a boundary in that place probably a while ago, but I guess I'm only realizing that now.'"

The award-winning actress then detailed her tempestuous relationship with her mother, Jaid Barrymore.

"I didn't know I was angry at my mom. I didn't know I resented her," Drew shared. "I also then felt so much guilt as if my inability to make a relationship with this woman work was literally the most cruel and f--ked thing I'd ever done in my life."

"I, for 20 or 30 years, felt toxic inside that I had to keep separating myself from her to gain autonomy and a structure and boundaries...and learn everything on my own," she explained. "I realized that her and I were friends. We were not parent and child. Therefore, I had to completely relearn what [the] parent-child dynamic is. I couldn't have a relationship with her until I figured that out for myself, and could come to her as a woman."

The Hollywood veteran said she and her mother are in a "really good place" now.