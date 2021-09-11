See Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Debut Her Baby Bump During NYC Outing

Watch : 7 Things to Know About Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney's Romance

Jennifer Lawrence is taking on her most important role yet: mom.

The Oscar winner and husband Cooke Maroney are expecting their first child together, her rep confirmed to People on Sept. 8. That same day, the 31-year-old Hunger Games star was photographed debuting her baby bump while out to lunch in New York City. In the pictures, obtained by E! News, the expecting star can be seen wearing floral overalls while walking alongside a friend in downtown Manhattan.

Lawrence's pregnancy news comes two years after she and Maroney tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in Rhode Island. Attendees at the nuptials included Adele, Cameron Diaz, Kris Jenner, Ashley Olsen, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden. And that's just to name a few!

Although Lawrence and Maroney, who first sparked romance rumors in 2018, tend to be very private about their relationship, the Joy actress did share rare insight into their marriage during a 2020 interview.