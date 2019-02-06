Jennifer Lawrence is getting married!

The 27-year-old Oscar winner is engaged to art gallerist Cooke Maroney, her rep confirmed to E! News on Tuesday.

The news comes roughly eight months since the two were first romantically linked in June. At the time, Jennifer and her new man were spotted by photographers for the first time together during a casual date in New York City.

While a big congratulations is in order for these lovebirds, you may be wondering who Cooke is and how he snagged Hollywood's golden girl. Here are five things to know about J. Law's future husband:

1. He's in the NYC Art Scene:

Maroney works as a director at Gladstone 64, one of the Gladstone Galleries, which represents big name artists including Lena Dunham's father, Carroll Dunham. Prior to Gladstone, Cooke worked at Gagosian Gallery. His father, James Maroney, also worked as an art dealer.