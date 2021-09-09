Jennifer Lawrence Is Pregnant! Look Back at Her Love Story With Cooke Maroney

Watch : Jennifer Lawrence Snuck Food Into the 2014 Oscars?

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's romance continues catching fire, and now they're adding even more joy to the mix.

The pair, who wed in October 2019, are taking a new step in their relationship and expecting their first child, the 31-year-old Joy star's team confirmed to People on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Back in 2015, Jennifer told Diane Sawyer she didn't "know if I ever will get married" but went on to say in the same interview, "I definitely want to be a mother." Now, she's lucky enough to have both.

The Oscar winner had been previously linked to Nicholas Hoult, Chris Martin and Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky before beginning her beautiful path with Cooke, a New York City-based art gallerist, in 2018.

Jennifer clearly recognized she had a good thing going with Cooke, 37, as they got engaged in February 2019, and she adorably gushed to Entertainment Tonight in June of that year, "Well, he's just the best person I've ever met in my whole life."