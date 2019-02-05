Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Are Engaged

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin & McKenna Aiello | Tue., Feb. 5, 2019 6:09 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

TheImageDirect.com

Jennifer Lawrence is on her way to becoming a Mrs.!

The A-list actress and boyfriend Cooke Maroney are engaged, Lawrence's rep confirmed to E! News. 

Speculation that Jennifer, 28, had accepted a proposal from Cooke, 34, made headlines when the bride-to-be was spotted wearing what sources described to Page Six as a "massive ring" on her finger during a recent date night. 

J. Law was first romantically linked to the art gallerist in June 2018. It's reported that the pair was introduced by Jennifer's best gal pal and date to the 2014 Oscars, Laura Simpson. In the months that followed, the Oscar winner and her boyfriend would enjoy a romantic getaway to Europe and share PDA during outings in New York City. 

Unlike Jennifer's prior outlook on love, which included much more public relationships with Nicholas Hoult and Darren Aronofsky, she and Cooke have decided to get to know each other away from the public eye. 

Read

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Spark Engagement Rumors After Recent Date Night

To see exactly how Jennifer and Cooke's love story unfolded over the past several months, see below!

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

TheImageDirect.com

Sparks Fly

Last June, the Oscar-winning actress stepped out with her new beau and art gallerist, Cooke Maroney. The two were all smiles during their casual date in New York City, and it was the first time they were spotted as a couple.

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

TheImageDirect.com

Brewing Romance

That same summer, the couple walked arm-in-arm before they hailed a cab in New York City. Lawrence rocked denim jeans, a sheer blouse, heels and hat while her new man wore a navy blue ensemble and sneakers.

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

TheImageDirect.com

Packing the PDA

In late June 2018, the two lovebirds were photographed kissing while enjoying a candlelit dinner at the Italian restaurant and wine bar Felice 64. At the time, a source told E! News their date night lasted for about three hours and they appeared to be "totally into each other."

Article continues below

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

TheImageDirect.com

Day Date

Last July, Lawrence and her beau were spotted in the Big Apple. They were grabbing a bite to eat at a café in downtown, and according to a source there, the couple stayed for two hours before walking to another restaurant to meet up with friends.

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

TheImageDirect.com

In the City of Love

The pair took their summer romance to the streets of Paris back in August. The actress and the NYC-based art dealer held hands as they walked through the historic European city.

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

MEGA

When in Rome

Not long after their Paris trip, the two flew to Rome. The Oscar-winning actress and her boyfriend were photographed exploring the city, hand-in-hand. E! News confirmed the couple visited the Galleria Borghese, the Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri church, the ancient Baths of Diocletian and the Villa Borghese gardens.

Article continues below

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

I Love You So Matcha

In October, the two lovebirds were all smiles as they grabbed matcha teas and enjoyed a fun-filled day in New York City. They were seen grocery shopping and getting massages.

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

Elder Ordonez / Splash News

Engagement Rumors Swirl

The couple recently sparked engagement rumors when Page Six reported they were secretly engaged after being together for a little over six months. The two were spotted having an intimate dinner and, according to the publication, the actress was seen wearing a "massive ring" on that finger. E! News has yet to independently confirm if the rumors are true.

 

Congratulations to the future newlyweds!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Lawrence , Engagements , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Pink, Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony, 2019

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney: Romance Rewind

Tim Tebow, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

2019 Celebrity Engagements

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Spark Engagement Rumors After Recent Date Night

Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Back in Contact

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez's Anniversary Message to Jennifer Lopez Will Make You Melt

Pete Davidson, SNL

How Kate Beckinsale Is Helping Pete Davidson Survive His Big Breakup

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.