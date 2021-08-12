Kourtney Kardashian Shares Steamy Shower Love Note With Travis Barker

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the most in love of them all?
It's clearly Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who can't keep their hands off one another for more than a minute.
The lovebirds took their romance to the bathroom (once again) with a steamy love note on Aug. 12 to show off their undying adoration. Those three little words were written in what's meant to look like shower steam in cursive, as Kourtney shared an Instagram Story of "I love you," tagging the Blink-182 drummer.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star returned from her 10-day quarantine with Travis earlier this month, posting another bathroom pic nearly baring all and showing off her haircut courtesy of Travis.
Perhaps Kourt took a nod from son Reign Disick when penning her love note: the tot welcomed the mother of three home on Aug. 6 with an adorable handwritten card. "Dear Mom, I miss you so much. Welcome home. Yay. I love you," the note read.
And perhaps Kourtney and Travis will be sharing digs more full-time. "Kourtney and Travis have talked marriage," a source told E! News in July. "They are in it for the long haul."
The insider continued, "Everyone in the family adores Travis and their families mesh seamlessly. Kourtney is so close with Travis' kids now and vice versa. They have become a family unit together and it's special."
Relive Kourtney and Travis' whirlwind romance and more of their cutest pics below!