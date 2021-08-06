2020 Tokyo OlympicsMeghan MarkleCelebs on VacationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

See the Sweet "Welcome Home" Note Kourtney Kardashian Received From Son Reign

Home really is where her heart is!

Kourtney Kardashian revealed on Instagram that she and boyfriend Travis Barker returned to her place on Aug. 5 following "ten days of quarantine." While the mother of three shared some NSFW pics from her time away, including the new haircut Travis gave her, Kourtney also posted an adorable letter from 6-year-old son Reign Disick

The handwritten card read, "Dear Mom, I miss you so much. Welcome home. Yay. I love you." Red lip stickers covered the letter above Reign's signature, and Kourtney added a heartbreak emoji over the pic on Instagram Stories. 

Travis previously commented on Kourtney's series of quarantine pics, writing, "10 days with you." While E! News has reached out to Kourtney's rep for clarification on her quarantine, it's clear that Reign missed his mother when she was away! 

Aside from Kourtney's 10-day absence, Reign has been having quite the summer thus far.

From celebrating sister Penelope Disick's birthday poolside in July to enjoying the Hamptons with dad Scott Disick and his girlfriend Amelia Hamlin, Reign is a whole vacay vibe.

Instagram

His signature grin is constantly on display thanks to an adorable nickname from Scott. Now, Reign has another reason to smile: His mom is back in town. 

See the sweet, heartfelt letter above. 

And, relive Reign's fun summer below!

Instagram
Cheesy Pic

"Say [cheese]," Scott captioned a pic of Reign squinting on Aug. 4 with a cheddar cheese emoji. Reign donned a vintage Chicago Bulls tee. Amelia Hamlin even commented with an inside joke nickname for Reign, writing, "raymen noodle soup."

Instagram
Holding On

Reign enjoys playing in the pool on Aug. 1. 

Instagram
Summer Splash

Reign continues to prove he's having the best summer in an adorable pool pic, shared by Scott on July 27. "Good morning America," the Talentless founder captioned.

Instagram
Precious Cargo

Scott shared a cute pic of Reign sitting atop a monogrammed Louis Vuitton duffle bag and two large black suitcases in the trunk of a luxury van. "Package," the Talentless founder captioned the photo as Reign stared off into the distance.

Instagram
Blue Steel

Reign shows off his model good looks in a portrait shot by dad Scott on July 18. 

Instagram
Yacht Party

"Let's boat," Scott wrote on Instagram Stories with a hilarious photo of Reign striking a pose while dancing onboard a boat on July 18. 

Instagram
Daddy's Boy

Scott captioned, "My boy" to a cute photo of Reign making a face while playing with a water glass during a meal on July 18. 

Instagram
Sibling Time

Reign, Mason and Penelope played tag in the sand on July 18. 

Instagram
Lunch Date

Reign was all smiles while posing with family friends and sister Penelope during lunch in the Hamptons on July 18. 

Instagram
Catching Waves

Reign points to the horizon while donning a wetsuit during a May 2021 surf lesson. 

Instagram
Surf's Up

Reign adorably practices surfing on the sand in a sweet pic from May 2021.

Instagram / Scott Disick
Fresh Buzz

Reign debuts a freshly buzzed head in March 2021, as seen in a photo Scott Disick shared on his Instagram Story.

Instagram / Scott Disick
Last Days With a Mohawk

"A mighty fine little man [red heart emoji]," Scott Disick captioned this March 15, 2021 pic, the last one showing his son with the mohawk he debuted in September 2020.

Instagram
Fashion Forward

Only the best brands for this 6-year-old rockstar in the making.

Instagram
New Wheels

Sorry, Reign—there's no getting behind the wheel of this sweet ride for at least 10 years!

Instagram
Rise & Shine

Scott shares a morning snap of Reign and his signature mohawk.

Instagram
Puppy Love

Scott introduced his adorable new dog in February 2021 with some cute pics, including this cuddle sesh with Reign.

Scott Disick/Instagram
Rock 'N' Roll

Scott Disick's youngest looked ready to rock in this snap from Instagram.

Scott Disick/Instagram
A New 'Do

Reign Disick showed off his upgraded mohawk on his dad's social media.

Scott Disick/Instagram
Buzz, Buzz

Scott gave a close up during Reign's October 2020 hair cut.

Scott Disick/Instagram
Mr. Reign

For this father-son photo, Scott simply wrote, "Mr reign".

Scott Disick/Instagram
Killing It

That's exactly what Scott Disick wrote on this adorable snap of Reign in September 2020.

Instagram
A Scott Mini-Me

In September 2020, Scott posted this photo and wrote, "Hello my little turtle dove."

Instagram
TV Fan

For this picture, Scott joked, "'I love this show'"

Instagram
Scott's Sunshine

Scott wrote on Instagram in August 2020, "Just a little reign and sunshine."

Instagram
One Cute Kid

For an Instagram post in August 2020, Scott Disick declared, "The cutest boy in the world."

Instagram/Scott Disick
Scott's Little "Playa"

Following Reign's buzz cut, Scott Disick shared this picture perfect update. He wrote, "Play on playa."

Instagram
New Hair, Who Dis?

Kourtney shocked fans when she revealed Reign shaved off his signature blond locks!

Instagram
Summer Fun

Kourtney takes her kids to Santa Barbara for a weekend getaway in August 2020.

Instagram
Cuddle Bug

Little Reign is all smiles while cuddling with mama Kourtney.

photos
View More Photos From Reign Disick's Cutest Pics
