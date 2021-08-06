See the Sweet "Welcome Home" Note Kourtney Kardashian Received From Son Reign

Watch : See Kourtney Kardashian's Risque Pic With BF Travis Barker

Home really is where her heart is!

Kourtney Kardashian revealed on Instagram that she and boyfriend Travis Barker returned to her place on Aug. 5 following "ten days of quarantine." While the mother of three shared some NSFW pics from her time away, including the new haircut Travis gave her, Kourtney also posted an adorable letter from 6-year-old son Reign Disick.

The handwritten card read, "Dear Mom, I miss you so much. Welcome home. Yay. I love you." Red lip stickers covered the letter above Reign's signature, and Kourtney added a heartbreak emoji over the pic on Instagram Stories.

Travis previously commented on Kourtney's series of quarantine pics, writing, "10 days with you." While E! News has reached out to Kourtney's rep for clarification on her quarantine, it's clear that Reign missed his mother when she was away!

Aside from Kourtney's 10-day absence, Reign has been having quite the summer thus far.