90 Day Fiancé Stars' Most Shocking Transformations

Hit TLC reality series 90 Day Fiancé follows international engaged couples as they navigate the K-1 visa process—but some lovebirds might not be able to recognize their partner at the altar.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Angela Deem turned heads with her stunning 90 pound weight loss following her gastric sleeve procedure, liposuction and breast reduction in Aug. 2020. Fans followed Angela's plastic surgery journey during season six, but the 55-year-old grandmother is far from the first 90 Day alum to go under the knife on-camera.

Larissa Dos Santos Lima famously spent $72,000 on a "Kimmy K" makeover with breast implants, a nose job, tummy tuck, fat transfer, butt fillers and liposuction to kick off her CamSoda career.

Larissa's ex-husband Colt Johnson shed more than just his Brazilian wife: Colt debuted his impressive weight loss after working with a personal trainer starting in May 2019.