With a new baby comes all sorts of new challenges—and drama—for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars Russ and Paola Mayfield.

"I think my social life, like, I'm the one who has to stay at home with the baby. I feel like I‘m the one who is sacrificing the most," Paola told E! News about the biggest life change with baby Axel now in the picture. "I feel like I'm sacrificing a lot. I don't regret it, but I feel like sometimes I get a little bit jealous about the difference between my husband and I..."

However, Russ said Pao was very protective of baby Axel.

"She is beyond overprotective and overbearing for Axel. Like, when he was first born, she wouldn't let anybody hold him but me—barely—and she would hold him more," Russ told us.