90 Day Fiancé's Anfisa Nava has gone full Beast Mode when it comes to her fitness.

The 23-year-old Russian season four participant has been concentrating on bodybuilding and has transformed her body, losing 20 pounds.

"First, I lost about 15 pounds in about six months and that's when I started thinking about competing.So then I actually gained a little weight to increase my muscle. But then I lost more. It took about a year and a half. I wasn't in a rush," she told E! News. "In the beginning, I was 146 pounds and now I'm about 120."

"I've actually been skinny my whole life, but when I moved to the United States I gained about 15 to 20 pounds. The food here is different from the way I used to eat in Russia," she said. "In Russia, I would eat home-cooked meals but here I would go out to eat a lot. And I wasn't really controlling it, I was eating everything.