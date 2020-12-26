Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Brittany Bell: See Photos and Find Out Her Powerful Name

Watch : Nick Cannon Teases the "Masked Singer" Secret Identities

Nick Cannon is a dad again.

The 40-year-old Masked Singer host welcomed his second child with partner Brittany Bell and his fourth overall, a baby girl. Brittany, 33, announced the news on her Instagram page on Christmas Day and revealed the newborn's name.

"The best gift ever we have been surprised with... A GIRL!!!!!" she wrote. "Powerful Queen Cannon came this week perfect timing for Christmas. So much more to share. All I can say is that Nick was my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth. It was nothing but POWERFUL Merry Christmas!!!! THANK YOU GOD."

Brittany included a selfie of herself holding her newborn daughter and standing next to Nick, dressed as Santa Claus, and their 3-year-old son, Golden Cannon. She also shared a photo of her and Nick holding their daughter, and two pics of Nick cradling her on his own.

Nick, 40, also shares 9-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.