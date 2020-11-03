Dancing With the Stars Pro Lindsay Arnold Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Welcome to the joys of parenthood, Lindsay Arnold!
The Dancing With the Stars pro has welcomed her first child with husband Sam Cusick.
"The most beautiful surprise on this very special day," Lindsay shared through Instagram on Nov. 2. "Baby Girl and mama are healthy and well. More details to come but wanted to share this first pic of our little family #birth #mama #babygirl #csection #pregnancy #39weeks."
As soon as the news was revealed, Lindsay's Dancing With the Stars family immediately expressed their excitement. "My heart," Witney Carson shared in the comments section. "She's so perfect in every way! SO SO HAPPY FOR YOU TWO! I can't wait to snuggle her!!!!!!!"
Peta Murgatroyd wrote, "What a BEAUTY!" while Alan Bersten added, "Absolutely stunning!!!!!! I love you guys."
Just last week, E! News received an exclusive tour inside Lindsay's baby nursery. With help from Four Chairs Furniture & Design, the 26-year-old was able to create the room of her dreams.
"We absolutely love how everything turned out and just feel like it perfectly captured our vision for our nursery and for our baby girl," Lindsay gushed after sharing several photos of the space. "I'm just so excited to see her in there. I think it's going to be so incredible just having that all come together."
Back in September, the professional dancer also opened up about her pregnancy journey while praising Sam for his ability to "remain calm through all the changes going on in the world and in my body."
Lindsay also shared one heartfelt goal she had for her baby girl.
"I just want her to know that she is loved and supported unconditionally by her parents!" the YouTuber told E! News. "I cannot wait to be her biggest fan in everything she does!"