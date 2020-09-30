Eniko Hart Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Kevin Hart

The Hart family is growing!

Eniko Hart has given birth to her second child with Kevin Hart, a baby girl named Kaori Mai Hart. The couple welcomed their daughter on Tuesday, Sept. 29. "a little bit of heaven sent down to earth," Eniko wrote on Instagram. "Welcome to the world baby girl..we couldn't love you more."

Eniko first announced the pregnancy news in March with an Instagram post featuring a side profile of her baby bump.

"BABY #2," she began in the caption, "in the midst of all of this we're counting our blessings and couldn't be more grateful!"

She also added, "soon to be a family of 6!" This is the second child for Eniko and the fourth child for Kevin. He has two kids—Heaven Hart and Hendrix Hart—from his previous marriage with Torrei Hart. Kevin and Eniko had their first child, Kenzo Kash Hart, in 2017.

The excited dad let fans in on the sex of the baby on Instagram this past Mother's Day.

"Happy Mother's Day to this beautiful woman & wife of mine," Kevin wrote. "We love you @enikohart ....And we are thrilled about the arrival of our baby girl....Family of 6 WOOOOOOOOW!!!!"