Constance Wu Gives Birth, Welcomes Her First Baby With Boyfriend Ryan Kattner

Surprise: Constance Wu is a mom!
E! News can exclusively reveal that the Crazy Rich Asians star gave birth to a baby girl. She and her boyfriend, musician Ryan Kattner, welcomed their first child together over the summer.
A source tells E! News, "They are doing great, and they're so excited and happy."
The Hustlers actress, 38, never publicly revealed she was pregnant and has remained out of the public eye since before the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March.
Back in February, Constance was photographed walking the red carpet at the Queerties 2020 Awards Reception and the 22nd Costume Designers Guild Awards. The private actress labeled her Twitter account defunct, after her last activity in December 2019.
Her next film, I Was a Simple Man, premieres at Sundance, which takes place in January 2021. Fingers crossed Constance makes her post-pregnancy red carpet debut at the event!
As for new dad Ryan, he is a musician, composer and screenwriter who fronts the rock band Man Man under the stage name Honus Honus. In May, he released the album Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between, the group's first in seven years.
A globetrotter born in Texas, Ryan dropped his first-ever solo album in 2016, titled Use Your Delusion. The same year, he was also credited as a music supervisor on Fox's The Exorcist TV series.
Earlier this year, Constance had another major milestone when she wrapped her time playing Jessica Huang on the ABC comedy Fresh Off the Boat. The show was cancelled after six seasons and the finale aired in February.
She was previously nominated for a Golden Globe in January 2019 for Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical or Comedy, honoring her portrayal of Rachel Chu in the first film of the blockbuster Crazy Rich Asians franchise.
However, her co-star Henry Golding recently revealed that production for the sequel has been delayed.
In the past, Constance's ex-boyfriends have not always been supportive of her acting career. In 2019, the star told The Guardian about a former flame she had in the early 2000s, when she was living in New York.
"I had a boyfriend I was in love with, who wasn't too psyched with the idea of being with an actress, because it wasn't stable," she shared. "He wasn't like: 'I don't want to be with an actress,' but he said: ‘I just want a partner with a stable job.' I tried it. It didn't work for me. And that relationship did not end up working out."
She also opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in 2018 about public backlash she's faced from Asian-American men for dating interracially.
The new mom said, "They make this assumption that every single one of my boyfriends has been white based on the one boyfriend they saw on my social media, the one I was dating when I started my account." Constance continued, "But if this anger is so large and triggered by something kind of small and not necessarily verifiable, then it's about a deeper issue, and I or other Asian women might be the unfortunate target of it."
The Virginia native added, "The way I try to think about it is if somebody needs to target me as part of their longer journey to figure out how they feel about themselves and their place in the world, I think that's fine. Of course hateful things don't feel good, but I understand."