This Ed Sheeran Look-Alike Will Make You Do a Double Take

Ed Sheeran is that you?

A social media user is making fans do a double take due to his uncanny resemblance to the 29-year-old singer.

The doppelgänger has about 454,000 followers on Instagram and about 205,600 followers on TikTok.

But the celebrity look-alike doesn't just look like Sheeran. He also performs under the guise of the four-time Grammy winner.

While the impersonator goes by the username @edsheerandouble, his social media accounts seem to suggest that his real name is Nic and that he lives in Germany.

"It's the official German Ed Sheeran Double Nic!!!" part of a website for the imitator reads. "In public, people can't really tell the difference between the native Bavarian and the original Ed Sheeran. That's why Nic often can't save himself from screaming fans."

While Nic has been acting like Sheeran for years, he was reintroduced to the internet after his girlfriend posted a video of him on TikTok.

"My boyfriend looks like a celebrity," she wrote alongside the footage.