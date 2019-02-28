Inside Ben Affleck's New Life: How He's Thriving After Rehab and Taking Another Shot at Love

He may not have actually taken the field at the 53rd Super Bowl Feb. 3, but Ben Affleck still walked away feeling victorious.

"There's a little euphoric recall,"the Boston native boasted 11 days later during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Ostensibly he was there to talk about his upcoming Netflix action-adventure Triple Frontier, but he couldn't help but do a little bragging about his hometown New England Patriots. With three rings in the past five seasons to celebrate, not to mention a legitimate friendship with Patriots' slinger Tom Brady and a World Series win for his Boston Red Sox, well, he felt he'd earned a touch of boasting.

"You know what happens is you get used to a thing like that," he said slyly. "Not to rub it in."