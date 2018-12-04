Demi Lovato Is the Epitome of Girl Power in New Photo

"Sweaty hair, don't care" should be Demi Lovato's new mantra if it isn't already.

The "Confident" singer was looking just that in a new photo she posted on Instagram on Tuesday. The selfie showed Lovato simply glowing after a workout and soft smiling at the camera. Perhaps she also lives by that "I don't sweat, I sparkle" mentality, because she sure looks it.

"Sweaty, messy jiu jitsu hair," she captioned the photo. Lovato was wearing her martial arts outfit in the picture. She revealed in her hashtag that she is a blue belt, which means she is at the intermediate level of the sport.

She tagged Unbreakable Performance Center, which is a gym that has a slew of high-profile clientele, including Noah Centineo and Wiz Khalifa.