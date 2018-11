Inside Demi Lovato's Post-Rehab Recovery: Everything We Know

Demi Lovato is "very focused" on her health as she continues to work on her sobriety.

It's been four months since the "Skyscraper" singer was hospitalized after suffering an overdose. Lovato later entered rehab, where she remained until early November, when she was spotted out to dinner with designer Henri Alexander Levy in Los Angeles. But a source tells E! News the two are not dating, rather he's been helping her through her recovery and "serving as her sober companion."

"Demi wants to be around people who are like-minded and Henri is good energy for her," the insider shares. "They spend a huge amount of time together but Demi is not focused on dating. Demi is very focused on her health."