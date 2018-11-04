Demi Lovato Spotted Out of Rehab and in Los Angeles 3 Months After Hospitalization

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 4, 2018 9:18 AM

Demi Lovato was spotted out of rehab this weekend, hanging out in the Los Angeles area.

The 25-year-old pop star recently completed three months of treatment at a rehab center following an apparent overdose in July at her Los Angeles home and an almost two-week hospital stay. The 26-year-old singer, who has battled substance abuse for years and has spent time in rehab before, went out for sushi in Beverly Hills on Saturday night with designer Henri Alexander Levy. The two were photographed in a car outside the Matsuhisa restaurant.

"Demi looked great and so happy to be out," an eyewitness told E! News. "They seemed like good friends who were catching up and excited to see one another. There wasn't any PDA or romantic gestures, but she was smiling and laughing throughout dinner. She was very relaxed and at ease. She said hello to the sushi chefs when they greeted her with a big smile. She seemed happy and healthy. They stayed for an hour and a half before leaving together in his car."

In addition, several people tweeted that they spotted Lovato at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights on Friday night.

It is unclear if Lovato has completed her rehab stay and returned home or was just permitted to travel for the weekend. A source told E! News last week that Lovato will remain in treatment "for the next few months." 

Photos

Demi Lovato's Quotes on Sobriety and Mental Health

Demi Lovato, 2017 Grammys

In September, Lovato was photographed for the first time since her overdose, walking outside her rehab facility.

The source had also told E! News last week, "Demi is doing great and is really receptive to the help that she is getting. Treatment has really changed her and she is looking forward to remaining sober and her new outlook on life."

The source also said Lovato was "unsure if she will come back to L.A. to live permanently," adding, "She really wants to start a new chapter in her life."

In September, Lovato listed for sale the home where she was found unconscious following her apparent overdose.

Last month, her mother Dianna De La Garza said on the Conversations with Maria Menounos podcast that Lovato was 90 days sober.

The singer's sister, Madison De La Garza, said Lovato was "working really hard on her sobriety and we're all so incredibly proud of her. It's been crazy for our family. It's been a lot." She also said he hoped to get frozen yogurt with her sister once she was out of rehab. 

