Why Scarlett Johansson Has Found Her Forever Match in Colin Jost

At this time last year, Scarlett Johansson's romance with Colin Jost had reached the carefully dissect every ring she dares wear on her left hand levels of seriousness.

Such was the case when the couple made their second annual appearance at the American Museum of Natural History Gala last November. As the pair posed together at the same NYC event they used to debut their relationship a year prior, the actress chatted with People about her love of the institution's old gem room: "I know they are redoing it now, but I just have such vivid childhood memories of crawling around the carpeted floors and watching how gold is made for the millionth time."

But it was the black-and-gold gem on the fourth finger of her left hand that was pulling focus.

As it turns out, the art deco-style stunner was more of an accessory, because when Jost presented her actual engagement ring this May it was unmistakable: an 11-carat oval diamond as breathtaking as the proposal itself.