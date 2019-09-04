It's been only three months since news of Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's engagement broke; however, the 34-year-old actress and the 37-year-old Saturday Night Live star go way back.

The Avengers star recalled her first memory of her fiancé in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Wednesday.

It all started back in November 2010 when Johansson hosted SNL for the third time and appeared in a sketch that poked fun at the shows 16 and Pregnant and My Super Sweet 16. Jost had pitched the skit and impressed her with his confidence.

"It was some dumb parody that he had written, and he was in there partly directing this segment we had to do," she said. "That's my first memory of him. He seemed very confident at the time. I don't know if he felt that way, but in that environment, if you're not confident as a writer, your stuff just never gets produced."