Jersey Shore Romance Report: A Relationship Status Update on MTV's Former Fist-Pumpers

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jun. 27, 2018 1:31 PM
Raise a glass because many Jersey Shore alums have a whole lot of love in their lives today.
Nearly a decade since they first burst onto the scene as Seaside Heights' resident party animals, the reality show alums may have bid farewell to their MTV days, but they still have plenty of updates when it comes to their love lives.
However, instead of strolling the boardwalk in search of a summer fling, many of the former cast members have gone on to find love, get married and become parents after the cameras shut off.
"This is our life now," JWoww dished to E! News last year as she snuggled her little girl Meilani. "It's kind of crazy from six, seven years ago. But this is our daily life, our daughters are our No. 1 fans and our No. 1 supporters."
While not all of the cast has welcomed little ones just yet, they have their share of romance. So, pause the GTL and catch up on the Jersey Shore stars' personal lives with a little help from this handy relationship status report:
Status: Single
Though the self-titled "Keto Guido" returned to Family Vacation in a relationship, he confirmed to E! News at the NYC premiere in April that he is once again single.
Status: Married
While she was the last to join the Jersey Shore crew she's one of the first to tie the knot. Cortese and her longtime boyfriend, Christopher Buckner, said "I do" in October 2017. "Finally the special day for these two amazing people together has come that will never be forgotten!" the star's rep told E! News. "So glad they shared the memories with her fellow cast mates who came out to show love and support to the ultimate duo."
Status: Married
The cast's resident "meatball" has long ditched her days of looking for juicy Italian hunks since marrying husband Jionni LaValle in 2014. The couple have two children together, 5-year-old son, Lorenzo, and 3-year-old daughter, Giovanna.
Status: In a Relationship
After a tumultuous on-and-off romance with co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, the reality star is now dating fellow New Jersey native Christian Biscardi. And in order to protect her relationship, Sammi chose not to return for Jersey Shore Family Vacation.
"I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship," she explained via an Instagram post. "I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS."
Ronnie Magro/Malika Haqq
Status: He's a New Dad...and It's Complicated
Sammy's former flame briefly dated Malika Haqq, then moved on with Jen Harley, with the couple welcoming their first child, a daughter, in April. Later that month, they had a massive fight on social media and broke up. In June, they got into a physical altercation.
Status: Engaged
While he was quite the ladies' man on the Seaside boardwalk, in the years since the show wrapped, Sorrentino has been going steady with his girlfriend, Lauren Pesce, for years. In April, they got engaged.
Status: Married
In a romance that played out a bit on the show, Farley and her longtime beau Roger Matthews tied the knot in 2015 and share two children together, 3-year-old daughter, Meilani, and 1-year-old son, Greyson.
Status: Engaged
The Jersey Shore star and her beau got engaged in January.
Status: Single
The group's dedicated mixmaster, who is a dad, dated Danity Kane alum Aubrey O'Day on and off until they called it quits for good in July 2017. When the cast reunited in Miami to film Family Vacation, he was the only one not in a committed relationship.
(Originally published on November 7, 2017 at 3:17 p.m. PT)
