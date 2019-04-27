Jenni "JWoww" Farley and her new man are Instagram official!

The 34-year-old Jersey Shore star posted on her Instagram Story on Saturday the first official photo of her and Zack Clayton Carpinello. In the pic, a selfie, he is driving the two in a car. Both are smiling.

The two headed to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida to visit The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. JWoww also shared a video of the two laughing together, with his arm around her, and one of them walking into the theme park. She later posted a photo of them inside.

"Best day ever @universalorlando," she wrote on her regular feed. "I've been waiting 11 years to come back here and I've been dying to go to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. I can't wait to come back with my kids when they're big enough #readyforuniversal."