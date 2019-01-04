Instagram Story
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has filed a police report against ex-girlfriend Jen Harley following a violent altercation in Las Vegas, Nev.
One source tells E! News that the Jersey Shore star filed a domestic battery report after he and Jen were involved in a violent fight on New Year's Eve.
Multiple sources were able to reveal that the couple arrived at the Hustler club in Las Vegas, Nev. around 11:00 p.m.. However, about 15 minutes later, an insider says the pair got into an argument that "quickly escalated from a verbal fight to a physical one."
During this brawl, multiple sources say Jen reportedly threw an ashtray at Ronnie with such force that it "caused his nose to bleed," the insider says.
After this, sources say the Jersey Shore star left the club with his "face covered in blood." He went straight to their home, where he allegedly began "smashing anything he could break, including dishes and glasses." Jen was apparently watching the destruction the entire time since she was FaceTiming Ronnie.
Another source alleges, "[Ronnie] immediately went back to the house, gathered her belongings and took everything back to Jen's apartment, moving her out."
When Jen found out, she reportedly called the police, sparking an investigation into a burglary that allegedly occurred at her house. Las Vegas Metro Police previously told E! News its patrol responded to a report of a possible burglary and destruction of property at a residence around 2:15 a.m. However, the authorities didn't confirm whether Ronnie was a suspect in the case or not.
Since then, Ortiz-Magro has filed a report of his own. The Las Vegas Police Department PIO tells E! News: "On Jan. 3, 2019, a man came to an LVMPD substation to file a Battery Domestic Violence report against his girlfriend. According to the man, the alleged battery occurred on Dec. 31, 2018 at approximately 11:43 p.m. inside of a business located on the 6000 block of Dean Martin Drive. This alleged battery is currently being investigated by detectives."
VAEM / BACKGRID
A source claims that when the star filed the report, the police took multiple photos of Ronnie's injuries and were given pictures personally taken by Ronnie as well.
According to a source, "Jen is aware that Ron went to the police department this afternoon to file a report against her."
On Jan. 2 it was reported that the pair broke up following a fight on New Year's Eve.
This is the second time that fights between the couple led to police involvement. On June 7, 2018, they got into a fight at Planet Hollywood in Vegas, leading to Jen's arrest for alleged domestic battery on June 25. Ronnie declined to press charges against the mother of his daughter, Ariana Magro.
E! News has reached out to reps for Jen and Ronnie for comment.