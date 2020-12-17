Will the Jersey Shore Cast Ever Reconcile After That Wedding Speech? Angelina Says...

It's about to get crazy and loud in Las Vegas.
As Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans know, this unique season has focused on the guys trying to repair the broken relationship between Angelina Pivarnick and the rest of the girls, including Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Deena Cortese.
And in an all-new episode premiering Thursday, Dec. 17, Angelina and Deena will come face-to-face in hopes of making amends after a not-so-peaceful year. So what's about to go down?
"I was so unsure, uneasy, I felt like I was going to get ambushed," Angelina exclusively shared with E! News before arriving at the Vegas resort where filming took place. "I didn't know what was going to happen. I didn't know who was going to be there. I had no clue. Walking in there, I definitely had to meditate."
According to the 34-year-old reality star, watching recent episodes was difficult as Deena and JWoww expressed their desire to not reconcile with their co-star. At the same time, she was clear with her intentions when arriving.
"It was kind of crazy that I was watching how they didn't want to film with me anymore," she admitted. "But if it happened to you guys, you guys wouldn't feel happy if I did that to you. I think they weren't putting themselves in my shoes and I really wanted to sit down with them because I wanted them to hear my voice and understand why I was liking mean girl comments and I really wasn't going after them, but I just wanted my voice to be heard and for them to be a little more understanding and compassionate."
Back in November 2019, Angelina said "I Do" to Chris Larangeira in a wedding filmed for MTV. JWoww, Deena and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi served as bridesmaids and delivered a toast that Angelina now refers to as "the wedding speech heard around the world."
While Angelina previously called the speech "gross" and "distasteful," her bridesmaids assured viewers it was all in good fun. Ultimately, the two sides haven't been able to come together to move on.
"Girls, we are much more difficult than men," Angelina explained. "We'll keep it going for months and years. We hold grudges but it is what it is. It sucks but that's just how girls are. Going into this, I just wanted to sit down with them. I wanted to nip this in the bud already."
While fans will have to watch uncomfortable conversations unfold, Angelina is hopeful she can also have a chat with a former cast member. While Snooki parted ways with the show partly because of the wedding drama, Angelina said she would love to sit down with her.
"I really do like Nicole," she explained. "I like her as a person and I thought that we were very close. I think she's still mad at me. I don't think she would have been a healer in this."
Through all the ups and downs on and off camera, Angelina assures fans that the cast has a special bond that is simply challenged at times. But only time will tell if peace can be established on the shore.
"We are a dysfunctional family," Angelina teased. "I always say if families out there are not sort of dysfunctional, that's not normal because I feel every single family is dysfunctional. Family fights but hopefully this family will have a chance."
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.