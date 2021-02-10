Rachel Bradshaw Reveals How The Bradshaw Bunch Changed Her Life

Watch : Terry Bradshaw Terrifies an Already Nervous Rachel

Rachel Bradshaw didn't necessarily want to become a reality TV star.

In fact, as the daughter of Terry Bradshaw revealed on the Feb. 8 episode of Get Real with Caroline Hobby, she was "absolutely horrified" when E!'s docuseries The Bradshaw Bunch—which follows the legendary quarterback, television-broadcast icon, actor and championship quarter horse breeder and his family as they juggle fame and farm life—started to take shape.

At the time, Rachel was trying to adjust to "a normal life" following the tragic death of her husband Tennessee Titans kicker Rob Bironas, and had moved home to Texas from Nashville, adamant to abandon the singing career she had been pursuing for years.

"Then my dad gets a call, and he says, 'Hey girls, Tammy, do y'all wanna do Family Feud?'" the 33-year-old recalled on the podcast. "My immediate thing is, 'I don't want to be on TV. I don't want to do anything in the entertainment world. Screw it. I'm not going back.'"

However, Terry said something along the lines of, "Rachel, it's Celebrity Family Feud. It's not like I'm asking you to star in a movie," and she came around to the idea.