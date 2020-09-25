See How Terry Bradshaw Comforts Daughter Rachel After She Goes From Happy to Heartbroken

A lot can change in the blink of an eye.

This was certainly the case on tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch, which saw Terry Bradshaw's oldest daughter Rachel go from trying on wedding dresses to questioning everything about her relationship.

Last week, Rachel introduced her boyfriend Dustin to viewers of the show after opening up about how difficult it was to date in the first place, following the tragic death of her husband Rob Bironas.

Everything seemed to be going well for the couple, but even as Rachel tried on wedding dresses for fun with her sisters Erin and Lacey, The Bradshaw Bunch cameras showed that a number of family members—most of all, Terry—were concerned about Dustin and Rachel's relationship.

"I feel like this is dangerous," Lacey said in a confessional. "I mean, she doesn't even have a ring yet."

But at the time, Rachel wasn't worried: "I know I'm jumping the gun a little, but Dustin and I are going to be together forever. That's what we talk about. So why not buy the dress first? I'm not traditional!"