Checking in On The Hills Stars' Love Lives: All the Marriages, Babies, Divorces and Dating Drama

For a show in which relationship drama lurked around every corner, most of the stars of The Hills have had relatively undramatic personal lives since venturing out into the real world—the one with no studio backdrop, that is.

Of course, just a few months of Heidi and Spencer Pratt's antics back in the day more than made up for the lack of any shocking scandals coming from, say, Whitney Port's corner, but truly, compared to some shows' casts, these folks have proved to be pretty chill in their later years (i.e. their 30s).

And yet a love story doesn't have to be explosively dramatic for it to take a sad turn, as Kristin Cavallari pointed out amid the news that she and her husband of almost seven years, Jay Cutler, are divorcing.

"From the outside, things are so perfect and things are so great," she mused on Very Cavallari. "But actually, they're not. And that sucks. It sucks. That's the thing, though, with marriage... it's ups and downs."