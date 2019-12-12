Why Lamar Odom and Fiancée Sabrina Parr Are Waiting Until Marriage to Have Sex

Parr said she "explained to Lamar how it honors your woman when you don't touch her, and when you wait, and God repays you for that." Still, she said she "wasn't going to force him either way" and insisted Odom wanted to hold off on having sex until they tie the knot.

"I allowed him to make a decision. But I said, ‘Whatever decision you make, let me know,'" she recalled. "And he really made the decision to not have sex with me until we get married, which is kind of why he wants to rush the marriage. But I'm just in no rush. So, he's doing very well with it, surprisingly. I just really thought this would be a struggle for him, just because he's never had to abstain from sex before. I don't think he's ever considered it."

While the two develop intimacy in other ways, Parr admitted waiting until marriage isn't always easy.

"The more I think about it, I try not to think about it. I'm like, 'Oh my god, we're not going to make it,'" she told the outlet. "But I don't know, I think people would just be surprised to know Lamar's and my relationship is really different. It's just more than just we're in love, let's shoot pictures, and let's go to the movies. It's really got a lot of substance and we get a lot done. And we're very busy with each other, we're not just laid up cuddling. So, there's a lot of things that we do that doesn't even create an environment for sex."