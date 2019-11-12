Inside Lamar Odom's Romance With Fiancée Sabrina Parr

Lamar Odom is engaged!

The former NBA star is set to tie the knot with his leading lady, personal trainer Sabrina Parr. The couple announced the exciting news on Monday night, sharing photos and videos from the engagement celebration on social media.

"Introducing my new fiancé!!" Odom wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the couple, with Parr's gorgeous ring in clear view. "Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!!"

Parr also shared close-up shots of her diamond ring, telling her social media followers, "I SAID YES!!!!!"

Odom, who was previously married to Khloe Kardashian, first sparked romance rumors with Parr over the summer. In early August, the duo fueled relationship speculation while stepping out holding hands at Craig's in West Hollywood. They also started sharing a series of photos together on Instagram, seemingly making their relationship official. And, as Odom competed on Dancing With the Stars, Parr was there to support him every step of the way.