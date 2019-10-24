Lamar Odom has a lot of love for Sabrina Parr.

The 39-year-old basketball player opened up about his relationship with the health and life coach in an Instagram post on Thursday.

"The look on @getuptoparr face is how she makes me feel [every day]," the athlete wrote alongside a picture of himself kissing his girlfriend. "Outside of my daughter, this is the most serious and committed relationship I've ever been in with a woman."

He then made it clear he was "tired of people" asking him questions about his exes "based on old interviews and old comments."

"I said what I said then based on where I was in life at that time," he continued. "I was young, wasn't sober and going through a lot. All of that is different now. I'm at where I want to be at!"

Odom and Parr sparked romance rumors in August 2019 and made their relationship Instagram official that same month.