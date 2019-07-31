How Descendants Star Dove Cameron Is Finding Her Strength After Cameron Boyce's Death

It's a phone call no one ever wants to receive.

In early July, Dove Cameron woke up to her phone ringing off the hook—and news the tragic news that her Descendants 3 co-star Cameron Boyce had died. (His official autopsy later revealed that he suffered a "sudden unexpected death in epilepsy.") "I was nervous about why I could be getting so many texts and calls, so I only looked at my mother's text," she recalled to Seventeen for their digital cover. "I knew she would be the gentlest, and the most concise, whatever it was."

After hanging up, she immediately dialed her fellow Disney castmate Boo Boo Stewart. "We just sobbed without speaking," Cameron shared. "If there was a word stronger than devastated that could describe the depth of pain that I was feeling, I would use it."

The shocking, heartbreaking news rocked the cast, which also includes their pal Sofia Carson. But, at the same time, it brought them closer than ever before.