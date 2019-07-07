Bob D'Amico/Disney Channel
Disney's Descendants cast is mourning the loss of their co-star, Cameron Boyce.
"The cast is in complete shock," a source close to the film's actors tells E! News. "They were getting ready for Descendants 3 press and had really been looking forward to being together again."
Unlike some Hollywood projects, the source explained the cast of the Disney Channel films are good friends. "The cast is incredibly close and this is such a devastating loss," the insider said, adding, "They've all been texting since they got the news. It's going to take a long process to heal."
"For now, they're all leaning on each other to get through it and sending their love to his family," the source stated.
Boyce, who is also known for his role on Disney Channel's Jessie, passed away on Saturday evening, his family confirmed to E! News. He was 20-years-old.
"It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron," the star's family said in a statement. "He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated."
Along with the Descendants cast, Kenny Ortega, the film's director, took to Instagram to honor the 20-year-old star.
"My Love, Light and Prayers go out to Cameron and his Family," he captioned his post. "Cameron brought Love, Laughter and Compassion with him everyday I was in his presence. His talent, immeasurable. His kindness and generosity, overflowing. It has been an indescribable honor and pleasure to know and work with him. I will see you again in all things loving and beautiful my friend. I will search the stars for your light. Rest In Peace Cam. You will always be My Forever Boy!"
Our thoughts are with Cameron's family and friends at this time.