by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Jul. 9, 2019 7:45 PM
Cameron Boyce's loved ones are shedding new light on the medical condition that contributed to his tragic passing.
The Disney Channel star, who passed away on July 6 at the age of 20, suffered from epilepsy, his family confirmed to E! News in a statement on Tuesday.
"Cameron's tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy," a family spokesperson shared. "We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family, and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral—which in and of itself, is agonizing."
E! News previously confirmed that an autopsy was performed yesterday, but an official cause of death had not yet been reached pending "further investigation" by the medical examiner.
Authorities were called to the actor's North Hollywood, Calif. home after he was found unresponsive. Boyce was pronounced dead at the scene.
In the days following his passing, many of the Descendants star's peers and former co-stars paid tribute on social media.
Instagram / Cameron Boyce
Actress Dove Cameron, who starred opposite Boyce in the Disney Channel film franchise, addressed his death for the first time just hours ago.
"I've been unsuccessful thinking about trying to summarize something where there are no adequate words in the English language," she shared in a series of videos. "My system is still in shock, my brain is still foggy and full of holes."
"Cameron was one of my favorite people alive in the world, though I know that's not unique to me. Cameron was magic, an earth angel," she continued. "Over the last six years, since he was only 14, Cameron talked me down from countless ledges, talked me through eating disorders, helped me out of a dark relationships and through endless break downs... I can't count the amount of times on my hands we ruined something because we couldn't stop making each other laugh."
Plans for Boyce's memorial have not yet been announced.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?