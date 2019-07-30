Radio Disney/Image Group LA
An official cause of death has been found for Cameron Boyce.
Three weeks after the Disney Channel star passed away at the age of 20, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that he suffered a "sudden unexpected death in epilepsy." The manner of death was certified as natural.
Boyce's family previously revealed he died after having a seizure in his sleep, which was a result of an ongoing condition for which he was being treated. The autopsy report, which was obtained by E! News, stated that the young actor was found unresponsive in his North Hollywood, Calif. home on Saturday, July 6 and declared dead by paramedics at 2:35 p.m.
Toxicology tests showed that Boyce tested positive for Levetiracetam, a commonly used anti-seizure medication, but otherwise tested negative for anything else. Additionally, the report stated that Boyce had a reported history of "non-traumatic" epilepsy for three years, and had suffered "several major seizures over the years."
A witness statement included in the autopsy report stated that Boyce was last known to be alive "a little past midnight" on July 6. "Boyce's housemates were leaving later in the day when they decided to check on him," the report read, before revealing that the actor was discovered in his bed.
After calling 9-1-1, Boyce's housemates administered CPR before emergency personnel arrived on the scene.
Following his death, Boyce's loved ones launched a foundation in his name, which aims to combat violence by providing young people with artistic and creative outlets.
Even more recently, his mother, father and sister appeared alongside Boyce's Descendants co-stars as director Kenny Ortega received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
"Cameron Boyce was so excited for me," Ortega shared in an acceptance speech. "His all too brief appearance in this life, though, inspired me beyond words and many of us here and generations of kids and families all over this world... "Cameron said we can't take it with us so it's about what you leave and with this I promise Cameron that I will carry this goodness with me in all the days of my life."
Plans for a possible public memorial in honor of Boyce have not been announced.