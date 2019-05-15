Why Thomas Markle Hasn’t Given Up Hope for a Reconciliation With Meghan Markle

As far as statements go it was definitively benign. Even more so when you consider it came from Thomas Markle.

When Meghan Markle's father sent his official congratulations on the May 6 arrival of her first child with husband Prince Harry, his sixth grandkid, his words were entirely devoid of the snark and shade he's often employed while speaking about the royal family.

"I'm delighted to hear that mother and child are doing well," he told The Sun in a statement. "I am proud that my new grandson is born into the British royal family and I am sure that he will grow up to serve the crown and the people of Britain with grace, dignity, and honor.

His final remarks on the subject: "God bless the child, and I wish him health and happiness, and my congratulations to my lovely daughter Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry, and God save the Queen."