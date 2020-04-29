How Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Bested Those Bachelor Odds

Lest Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici forget where their journey began, they need only walk past the master bedroom in their Dallas-area pad.

That's where the graphic designer has framed the final final rose season 17's Bachelor presented her back in that Thai forest in late 2012 right after he promised to tell her he loved her every day of the rest of their lives.

"It made sense to dry this one and make it permanent because it was accompanied by a ring and a proposal, so this is a really special thing," she explained to Entertainment Tonight in 2017. Because that last rose ceremony, complete with an elephant ride and a $75,000 Neil Lane diamond is as much part of their story as the the sweet, suburban life that followed. "We don't want to shy away from the fact that we got engaged and fell in love on The Bachelor," she said, "so that is the only red rose I will allow in my house!"