There may be more than one Harry Styles lurking out there in the world.

Yes, as it turns out the "Adore You" singer has a doppelgänger named Sean, who is currently serving up drinks at a Starbucks drive-thru. In a now-viral TikTok video, the Harry look-alike is seen sporting a black turtleneck, the coffee company's signature green apron and a half-up, half-down bun, a style often rocked by the superstar. "Are you Harry Styles," the driver asks in the clip. "We're literally listening to your song right now."

As for the Internet, they're literally freaking out over this uncanny resemblance. "Bro that's literally Harry," one user commented on the post. "Bro that's literally him." Chimed in another, "Someone help me I'm crying because of this video." (It's not Harry, but who are we to squash their dreams?)

And while some believe Sean looks more like Maze Runner actor Dylan O'Brien (or a combo of the two), many are eager to settle for this Harry's twin.