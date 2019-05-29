Bachelor Nation grew by one on Wednesday and that's likely just the beginning.

Former Bachelor leading man Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife Lauren Burnham welcomed their first child, a baby girl, into the world on Wednesday. Arie had been posting updates about his wife's labor process since early Tuesday evening. One such photo included them standing together in the hospital as he cradles her baby bump.

"IT'S HAPPENING!" he wrote.

The former race car driver announced on Instagram Wednesday afternoon that he and Lauren have a "healthy, beautiful baby girl." She weighs 6 lbs, 13 oz and is 20 cm long, according to his update.

He added, "Mommy and baby are doing great, we are so incredibly happy."

The new parents have yet to announce their little girl's name, but it's safe to assume that it will be shared on her official Instagram account, which already has over 272,000 followers.