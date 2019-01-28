Bachelor in Paradise's Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Expecting Baby No. 2

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jan. 28, 2019 7:38 AM

Jade Roper, Tanner Tolbert, Emmy Tolbert

Fernando Leon/Getty Images for Vera Bradley

There's another baby on the way for this Bachelor in Paradise couple. 

Jade Roper Tolbert is pregnant with her and husband Tanner Tolbert's second child, the excited parents announced on social media on Monday, just days after their third wedding anniversary. The couple shared the big news using a photo of themselves together holding their daughter and an ultrasound photo on a beach. 

"Baby #2 is adding to our crew!!" the caption read. "We are overjoyed our bundle of love will be joining us in August! We've been dreaming of you for a while now, and you are already loved beyond imaginable, sweet baby."

While we know the little one will arrive by the end of summer, the couple did not disclose the baby's sex. 

Photos

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert's Daughter Emerson's Baby Album

Jade and Tanner, who met on Bachelor in Paradise back in 2015, tied the knot the following year in Orange County, Calif. as ABC cameras rolled. She had previously appeared on season 19 of The Bachelor and he on season 13 of The Bachelorette. In August 2017, the first-time mom gave birth to their baby girl, Emerson Avery Tolbert

"She's here, our little sweetheart! Tanner and I are very proud to announce the arrival of our baby girl this Thursday morning," the couple said in a statement to E! News at the time. "There's truly no words to describe the feeling holding you in our arms for the first time and looking into your eyes. We love you, precious girl."

Now, their family is about to expand once again. Congratulations to mom, dad and future big sister Emerson! Let the countdown to August begin. 

