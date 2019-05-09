Hilary Duff has been famous since she was 13 and Lizzie McGuire launched her into the stratosphere of the Disney Channel universe.

The show spawned dolls, books and a 2003 feature film, and Duff became one of the biggest stars of the '00s, her combination of cheery wit and photogenic adorableness the perfect recipe for success at the perfect time.

And Duff enjoyed a bigger bounce than some from her Disney fame, starring in tween-favorite movies like Cheaper by the Dozen, Agent Cody Banks and A Cinderella Story within a couple years. Plus she had the dual actress-pop princess thing going that was so especially popular at the time, releasing her Christmas-themed first album in 2002 and then two more in quick succession, 2003's Metamorphosis (because she was already changing) and 2004's Hilary Duff (because it was then time to get back to the basics of Hilary).

But as many child stars have learned over the years, it doesn't take much for an entire career to become so yesterday.