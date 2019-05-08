Olivia Culpo is ringing in her 27th birthday by getting reflective about her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

The model shared some photos on Instagram from her SI Swim photo shoot—one of which involved her standing topless with a snake wrapped around her bottom half—and she provided her followers with an in-depth look at her mental state that day.

Culpo's lengthy caption is a blatant dig at her ex-boyfriend Danny Amendola, though she never mentions him by name. The former Miss Universe alluded to their October breakup at the top of her caption, which occurred right after the NFL player was seen getting cozy with Bianca Peters on the beach in Miami.

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, she provided details about how she coped with one of her "hardest days" and the lessons she took away from it all.

"This was one of my hardest days for personal reasons (as some of you may remember). I landed in Australia to shoot these photos with some info that rocked my world," she began. "Looking back at this first picture, I know exactly what was going through my mind at the time."