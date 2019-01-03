Here's What's Really Going on Between Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola

Are Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola officially back together?

The 26-year-old former Miss Universe and her 33-year-old NFL star ex sparked reconciliation rumors this week when they seemingly celebrated New Year's Eve together. The duo posted similar footage to social media of a firework celebration in Miami, causing their fans to speculate about their relationship status.

Now a source tells E! News that Culpo and Amendola have "reconnected" and are "working on their relationship."

"They spent several days together in Miami for New Year's Eve and realized they really care about one another," the insider shares. "They are definitely trying to work out their relationship and both want to get back together."